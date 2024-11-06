Beckman finds Elgin to be a ‘blessing’

By: Jane Schuchardt

Editor’s Note: This continues a series of monthly articles celebrating pride in our town and its surroundings shown through the experience of residents and organizations.

When you mix two elements together, sometimes thought to be quite unlikely, you get a hybrid. In this case, it’s Hannah Beckman’s passion.

Speaking from her cozy basement office in her Elgin home, Beckman wanted to be a fashion designer, instead became a missionary, and combined the two into a business selling clothing, jewelry, and gifts inspired by faith.

Introduce ‘Beloved a boutique’ launched in May 2020 with sales primarily online and with some vendor shows. “My dream is to own a storefront where I can sell gifts for Baptisms (and other religious celebrations) and have a place for Bible study,” she said caressing her little boy due in March 2025.

