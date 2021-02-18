Beckman earns spot at state wrestling meet

TILDEN — Wolfpack wrestler Carter Beckman will do this week what every high school wrestler looks to do at the end of the season — compete at state.

Wrestling in the 113-pound division, Beckman earned a state tournament berth, placing second. Despite losing in the championship match, Beckman was positive about his performance Saturday and a chance to compete for a state medal.

“It feels great,” Beckman said just moments after the championship match. It marks the first time the Wolfpack wrestler has qualified to join the ‘best of the best’ at the state tournament in Omaha.

As a freshman, he just missed out on a trip to Omaha last year, losing in the heart break round.

This time around, there would be no doubt where the young wrestler would be spending the third week in February. The state tournament, featuring the top four qualifiers from four district tournaments, will begin Wednesday (today) and wrap up on Thursday.

Beckman said he was determined to reach state this year. He said his plan was to be all business on the mat.

“I just try to be aggressive, you know, go out there and take care of business,” he said.

That’s exactly what Beckman did to reach the finals. He faced Elkhorn Valley’s Hunter Bennett who carried a 43-0 record into the match. Beckman said he had never faced Bennett before.

Saying he was the underdog, he went into the match giving his best effort. Bennett won the match 18 to 5. Beckman gained valuable experience from the match. He will take a 30-8 record into the state tournament. His opening round match in Omaha will be against Grant Haussermann of Franklin. He finished third in the D1 District Tournament. Haussermann record going into the state tournament is 19-17.

With a state tournament berth secure, Beckman said he’s looking forward to competing in Omaha.

“I can’t wait to see what happens, I’m going to give my all.”