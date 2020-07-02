Beckman chosen for UNMC Dean’s

The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its spring 2020 Dean’s List for students enrolled in nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and the allied health professions.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, nursing and the allied health students must be enrolled for 12 or more hours during the semester and have a grade point average of 3.75 or above.

Earning a spot on the Dean’s List for the UNMC College of Nursing West Nebraska Division was Jenny Beckman of Beckman.