BCHC to host ‘Walk of Love and Remembrance’

Boone County Health Center invites the community to join in a special evening of love, support, and remembrance during Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.

The event, titled Remembering Every Step, will be held on Tuesday, October 1 at 5:30 p.m. in Fuller Park.

The evening will open with remarks from Dr. Tami Dodds, followed by a prayer from Dr. Joel Travis. Attendees are then welcome to walk at their own pace—whether it’s a single lap around the park or the full trail—each step taken in memory of precious lives lost too soon.

This meaningful event is free of charge and open to the public. No registration or RSVP is required.

Families are encouraged to attend along with their extended family members and support networks.

As part of the event, memorial ornaments will be available for families who wish to personalize one and take it home as a keepsake.

“Walking together allows us to honor and remember the little ones we carry forever in our hearts,” said organizers. “Every step is a tribute to their memory and a reminder that families do not walk this journey alone.”

For questions, please contact the Boone County Health Center Social Work Department at 402-395-3269.