Bartlett News

By Sherry Tetschner

The Fourth of July in Ericson was, as usual, a grand celebration. Fireworks were fired off on Sunday at dusk over the lake. If you wonder when ‘Dusk,’ is, well it was at 10 p.m. The ‘Official,’ fireworks that began at 10 were amazing.

Tuesday featured the downtown 4th of July parade in Ericson. The parade featured some very creative floats, tractors, classic cars and fire trucks from Ericson, Bartlett and the Wheeler County Rural Fire Department. The parade goes around twice. If you don’t see something the first time you have a second chance.

For more, see this week’s Elgin Review.