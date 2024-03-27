Barlow named state champion

The Pope John Crusaders speech team brought home one medal, a gold medal, from the Class D2 State Speech Competition held Friday at Kearney High School.

Jack Barlow, a senior, capped his high school speech career by placing first in Humorous Prose.

As always, at this level, it’s the best of the best. Pope John had a number of entries which just missed out winning a medal. They included:

OID — Pope John placed seventh, one spot from receiving a medal. Team members were Olivia Klein, Juliana McNally, Kaitey Schumacher, Tess Barlow and Jovie Borer. Pope John’s second OID team placed ninth. Team members were Ashlynne Charf, Aiden Klein, Jack Barlow, Elise Ruterbories and Brooklyn Meis.

Duet — Olivia Klein and Juliana McNally placed eighth, two spots short of a medal in a competition which featured 18 entries.

Other Pope John entries who competed at State were Reese Stuhr in Entertainment Speaking where she finished 13th.

In the team race, Pope John finished in a tie for 13th out of 17 teams. Winning the team title was Chambers.