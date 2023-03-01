Bargain Box gives back in excess of $500,000

When the Bargain Box opened in Elgin on August 15, 2014, the community knew it would be special. Less than nine years later, the directors and volunteers are celebrating a milestone. On Tuesday, they treated the public to cookies and refreshments at an Open House. To date, the Bargain Box has been able to donate BACK $508,888, courtesy of product/monetary donations from the public to the thrift store. Pictured are, l-r: volunteer Julie Borer, board of directors (BOD) Barb Finn, Tammy Starman, Margaret Hensley, Judy Hestekind, volunteer Sandy Kerkman, BOD Carol Eischeid, recently retired BOD Linda Kerkman and volunteer Shirley Petsche (Petersburg).