Author shares poems from new book

Bonnie Johnson-Bartee, English instructor at Northeast Community College, reads from her new book of poems, Cord Blood, during the Spring Book Fair at the Norfolk Public Library. An overview describes Cord Blood as Johnson-Bartee casting “a tender yet searing eye upon family histories, dynamics, and the very notion of “women’s work,” and each poem in this collection takes the reader on a journey toward recognizing how vulnerable and fallible we all are in our search for a meaningful life.” Johnson-Bartee, formerly of Elgin, was one of several authors in the region to participate in the library’s Spring Book Fair, which also included author booths, a book swap and workshop with Alex Kava who provided a writing workshop and presentation on her books. Johnson-Bartee coordinates Northeast Community College’s Visiting Writer’s Series, which bring in authors and poets throughout the academic year to speak in Union 73. Photo/caption courtesy of NECC