August 12, 2024 Proceedings, The Village of Bartlett

VILLAGE OF BARTLETT

VILLAGE BOARD MEETING

12 AUGUST 2024

The Village of Bartlett board meeting was called to order at 7:07 p.m. on August 12, 2024. The meeting met at the Village Office, 425 Randolph St. The meeting was called to order by Vice-Chairman Plugge. The members present were Plugge, Einspahr, Nichols, and Nordhues. Also present: members of the community and Emma Smith, village clerk. Notice of the meeting was given in advance by posting at: Bartlett Post Office, WeMart, and Village Office. Vice-Chairman Plugge proclaimed the meetings to be a legal meeting and acknowledged that the Open Meetings Act was posted in the meeting room. The siren was tested.

MINUTES: It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Nordhues to approve the July 8, 2024, regular meeting minutes. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nordhues, Einspahr, and Nichols. No: None. Absent: Williamson. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

Chairman Williamson arrived and assumed the role of chairman.

STREETS: It was moved by Plugge, seconded by Einspahr to approve a line of credit from Cornerstone Bank for $400,000.00 in order to fund the street project until the grant money comes in. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nordhues, Williamson, Einspahr, and Nichols. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

The board continued to discuss getting a loan from the bank in order to fund the resurfacing of various streets in town.

It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Plugge to pass Resolution #08122024, the Municipal Annual Certification of Program Compliance to the NE Board of Public Roads Classifications and Standards 2024. . Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nordhues, Einspahr, Williamson and Nichols. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

WATER: Was discussed.

SEWER: It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Plugge to hire O’Neill lift station to fix the floats in the sewer lift station. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nordhues, Williamson, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: Nichols. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

KENO: The second quarter keno check was received.

USER FEES: Were discussed.

MAY CLAIMS: It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Nichols to pay all claims except those to Mark Nordhues for Professional fees of $300. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nordhues, Williamson, Nichols and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. It was moved by Nichols, seconded by Einspahr to pay Mark Nordhues’ claims. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Williamson, Nichols and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: Nordhues. Motion carried.

It was moved by Nordhues, seconded by Einspahr to pay the Columbus Motor Company the rest of the bill due. Roll call vote: Yes—Nordhues, Williamson, Nichols and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: Plugge. Motion Carried.

GENERAL: Internal Revenue Service, Payroll Taxes, $100.98; Elgin Review, Newspaper publication, $117.39; Northeast Nebraska Telephone, Telephone & internet, $130.37; Rick Custard, potholes, mow, park, chainsaw use, $950.00; Spalding Farm & Home, Hose, Sprinkler, Soap, Bushing, Coupler, Cleaner, $177.91; CNEDD, Grant administration CDBG, $170.00; NE Dept of Labor, Unemployment tax, $5.41; Columbus Motor Company, Howells pickup repair after collision, $2,424.63; McNally Law Office, Court costs, $292.50; People’s Service, Tire, $70.50; Edghill Motors, Tires and Blades, $163.00; L & L Sanitation, Garbage pick-up, $1,742.00; Letti Nichols, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Mark Nordhues, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Kurt Einspahr, Board Member Expense, $50.00, Scott Plugge, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Dan Williamson, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Emma Smith, Office Supplies- envelopes and ink, $80.18; Salary, $609.51.

TOTAL GENERAL EXPENSES: $7,284.38

TOTAL KENO EXPENSES: $0.00

SEWER: Municipal Chemical Supply, Float Solvent 55 gallons, $1,660.00; Municipal Chemical Supply, Digestive Enzymes, $350.00; Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $56.64

TOTAL SEWER EXPENSES: $2,066.64

STREETS: A+ Contracting, Partial Street Project payment, $157,704.08; Miller & Associates, Street Project oversee, $1,915.34; WeMart, Fuel, $130.12; Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $922.13

TOTAL STEET EXPENSES: $160,671.67

WATER: NE Public Health Environmental Lab, Water Tests, $221.00; Central District Health Dept., Water Tests, $78.00; Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $593.31; Mark Nordhues, Professional Fee, $300.00; Gas & shipping for water tests, $119.77

TOTAL WATER EXPENSES: $1,192.31

GRAND TOTAL OF EXPENDITURES: $171,215.00

OTHER BUSINESS: Sam Olson and Shelly Kleeb arrived from Community 4 Kids, and asked about putting up small library houses by the Village deposit box. It was moved by Plugge, seconded by Einspahr to put up the boxes. The board discussed cleaning the culverts by the highway and signed various grant documents. They also discussed and agreed on someone in town putting in a storage unit on their property.

There being no other business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:19 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, September 9th, 2024, at 7:00 p.m.

Dated this 12th day of August 2024

PUBLISH: August 21, 2024

