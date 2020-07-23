ATV accident claims life of Childers

Duane Childers was 55

A mound of dirt is believed to be the cause of an ATV accident Wednesday, claiming the life of rural Elgin resident Duane Childers.

Antelope County Sheriff Robert Moore said the four-wheeler accident happened sometime before noon on Wednesday, approximately one-half mile west of the intersection of 840 Road and 512 Avenue.

Moore said he believes Childers, 55, was out checking a bean field when the accident happened. “It looks like he hit a mound of dirt which caused the four-wheeler to roll,” the sheriff said.

Moore said when Childers didn’t come home for dinner and didn’t answer his cellphone, the family became worried and went looking for him. The sheriff’s department received the call at 12:35 p.m.

Childers was pronounced dead at the scene.

Called to the scene were the Elgin Volunteer Fire Department and Elgin Rescue squad.

Investigating the scene was the Antelope County Sheriff’s Department along with an accident reconstruction assistant from the Neligh Police Department.

Funeral services are pending with Huffman-Levander Funeral Home in Elgin.