Assistance for seniors with Medicare plans

The Homestead Service Coordinator’s office is again offering free assistance to area seniors comparing Medicare Prescription Drug Plans.

Assistance is available thanks the Elgin Bargain Box and other individual donations.

Beneficiaries are encouraged to compare their current coverage with available options. Even though a plan met their needs in 2024, it may not be the best choice for them in 2025. Plans may change premiums, deductibles, the list of medications they cover and their co-pays, and costs may vary significantly.

Assistance is also offered for seniors having difficulty affording their medications. The Medicare Low Income Subsidy or pharmaceutical companies’ Patient Assistance Programs may be available.

Free, unbiased, confidential information to aid beneficiaries in choosing the best plan for their circumstances is offered. Appointments may be made by calling Connie Dvorak, a certified SHIIP counselor, at 843-8769.

The 2025 open enrollment period begins October 15 and continues through December 7.