Arnold explains fiber-optic project coming to Elgin

Klint Arnold is going to become a familiar face at Elgin’s City Hall.

Meeting with the Elgin City Council Monday night, Arnold said Stealth Broadband will be spending in excess of $3 million to bring fiber-optic service to the community. Of that amount, he said $1.1 million will come from a grant from the State of Nebraska, the remainder an investment by Stealth Broadband to provide state-of-the-art service to the community as part of a larger effort to wire the entire county.

Work will begin in the coming months to install fiber-optic cable above ground and, where necessary, underground.

He said engineers from the company will be visible soon in the community. “Everybody inside the city limits will have an opportunity (for fiber-optic),” Arnold said. For the complete story turn to this week’s Elgin Review.