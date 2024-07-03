Area corn fields looking great to start July

In a month where precipitation has been more the norm than in past years, June’s weather has made the corn fields around Elgin reach for the skies. Long gone are the years when saying ‘knee high by the Fourth of July’ was how fields were measured. With the advent of irrigation and timely rains, this corn field northeast of Elgin is as tall as any around. To provide a comparison, Juliana McNally posed with an umbrella on a misty Monday afternoon in the field. The daughter of Jill McNally and Joe McNally, she’s 5’2” now as she prepares for her senior year at Pope John.