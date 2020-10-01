Arboretum trees planted at park

By Lynell Morgan

Co-Publisher

Thanks to the Free Trees for Fall Planting program, an effort of the Nebraska Forest Service and the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum, the community of Elgin received three trees for the Elgin City Park.

Young N’ Lively members Connie Dvorak and Kathy Dinslage gave a brief presentation to first graders from Elgin Public and St. Boniface elementary schools last Thursday afternoon as the two planted the trees.

The first graders would have taken part in the city’s annual Arbor Day tree planting last April as kindergarteners however COVID 19 prevented the gathering at that time.

Prior to the presentation, Elgin City Council member (and Tree Board member) Mike Dvorak dug the three holes for the trees just south of the concrete parking lot at the Elgin Swimming Pool.

The trees planted were a Kentucky Coffeetree, Hackberry and Chinkapin Oak.

Despite providing a wide range of social, economic and environmental benefits, most Nebraska community forests have been in steady and sometimes dramatic decline. Many challenges contribute, including extreme weather, insects, disease and lack of diversity.

The Emerald Ash borer is the latest major challenge added to the list.

In an effort to stop this decline and increase community forest resilience, the Free Trees program grants up to 10 high quality trees for tree-related educational events and community celebrations promoting trees and fall planting.

In addition to simply planting more trees, the program goals include increasing appreciation and awareness of the value of community forests in Nebraska.

Special emphasis is placed on species diversity and higher impact projects, especially street tree planting and projects in neighborhoods of highest need.

Free Trees for Fall Planting is supported by the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum’s Trees for Nebraska Towns Initiative funded by the Nebraska Environmental Trust.