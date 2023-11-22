Antelope Memorial Hospital receives double awards for excellence

This month, Antelope Memorial Hospital received both a national and state award for excellence. The hospital was first recognized for the 2023 Performance Leadership Award for excellence in Quality and Patient Perspective as part of the National Rural Health Day celebration.

Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, the Performance Leadership Award honors top quartile performance (75th percentile or above) among rural hospitals across the United States in Quality, Outcome and Patient Perspective. Antelope Memorial Hospital was also recognized by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services as a 2023 Rural Provider Excellence in Quality Award recipient.

This award honors the Top 10 overall performance in quality among Nebraska’s 63 Critical Access Hospitals.

It also utilizes the framework of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX to analyze measures of the Medicare Beneficiary Quality Improvement Project for each of the 63 Critical Access Hospitals in Nebraska.

The analysis percentile ranks performance for each facility across nearly two dozen metrics and those facilities with the 10 highest scores are recognized with the Rural Provider Excellence in Quality Award.

