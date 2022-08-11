Antelope County Fair Premium Auction Champions

Lynell Morgan
prize ribbon
Bode Koinzan showed the Champion Market Barrow.
Bode Koinzan showed the Champion Market Barrow.
Bryer Tegeler showed the Reserve Champion Market Steer.
Bryer Tegeler showed the Reserve Champion Market Steer.
Carter Beckman showed the Reserve Champion Market Gilt.
Carter Beckman showed the Reserve Champion Market Gilt.
Chase Schwartz with the Rate of Gain Champion.
Chase Schwartz with the Rate of Gain Champion.
4-Hers at the Antelope County Fair Livestock Auction with their market chickens and rabbits.
4-Hers at the Antelope County Fair Livestock Auction with their market chickens and rabbits.

 

Cooper Mueller with the Reserve Champion Market Heifer.
Cooper Mueller with the Reserve Champion Market Heifer.

 

 

 

Grady Drueke had the Champion Market Steer.
Grady Drueke had the Champion Market Steer.
Leevi Frey showed the Champion Market Gilt.
Leevi Frey showed the Champion Market Gilt.
Logan Mueller showed the Champion Market Heifer.
Logan Mueller showed the Champion Market Heifer.
Lynae Koinzan with the Reserve Champion Market Barrow.
Lynae Koinzan with the Reserve Champion Market Barrow.
Tony Ahlers showed the Reserve Champion Market Goat.
Tony Ahlers showed the Reserve Champion Market Goat.

 

 

 

 

Walker Jacob showed the Champion Second Year Bucket Calf.
Walker Jacob showed the Champion Second Year Bucket Calf.
Tyler Reinke had the Reserve Champion Second Year Bucket Calf.
Tyler Reinke had the Reserve Champion Second Year Bucket Calf.
Trapper Wilcox with the Champion Market Lamb.
Trapper Wilcox with the Champion Market Lamb.