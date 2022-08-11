Antelope County Fair Premium Auction Champions By Lynell Morgan - August 11, 2022 Bode Koinzan showed the Champion Market Barrow. Bryer Tegeler showed the Reserve Champion Market Steer. Carter Beckman showed the Reserve Champion Market Gilt. Chase Schwartz with the Rate of Gain Champion. 4-Hers at the Antelope County Fair Livestock Auction with their market chickens and rabbits. Cooper Mueller with the Reserve Champion Market Heifer. Grady Drueke had the Champion Market Steer. Leevi Frey showed the Champion Market Gilt. Logan Mueller showed the Champion Market Heifer. Lynae Koinzan with the Reserve Champion Market Barrow. Tony Ahlers showed the Reserve Champion Market Goat. Walker Jacob showed the Champion Second Year Bucket Calf. Tyler Reinke had the Reserve Champion Second Year Bucket Calf. Trapper Wilcox with the Champion Market Lamb.