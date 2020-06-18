Antelope County Fair Concert to be Postponed

The Antelope County Ag Society will continue forward with the 2020 Antelope County Fair with a few changes at this time, according to Ed Pellatz.

During a special meeting on Wednesday, June 10 the board unanimously decided to postpone the concert. Negotiations are underway for Michael Ray to perform at the 2021 Antelope County Fair. Any tickets sold for the concert will be refunded.

Additionally, the board decided to not have any static exhibits for the Open Class or school art on display this year. All Open class animal exhibits will follow the direction of the 4-H animal exhibits.

“We will be working in the next weeks to follow the Directive Health Measures given to bring you the best County Fair we can during this time of uncertainty with COVID-19,” he said.

“Watch for more details to come.”