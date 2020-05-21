Antelope County Emergency Manager – Notice of Vacancy

PUBLIC NOTICE

Public notice is hereby given; the Board of Commissioners of Antelope County has determined the elective office of Antelope County Clerk of the District Court in Antelope County; Nebraska will be vacant. Pursuant to 32-563 Nebraska Revised Statutes, the Vacancy will be filled within 45 day form the date of vacancy by appointment by the Antelope County Commissioners.

Pursuant to Section 23-150 Nebraska revised Statutes, the individual appointed to fill the vacancy must be a registered voter in, and a resident of Antelope County.

The current term of office for Antelope County Clerk of the District Court, ends on January 5, 2023. The 2020 annual salary for this elected office is $55,583.94. Health insurance and retirement benefits are available.

Individuals interested in serving in this position should submit a written application to the office of Antelope County Clerk, 501 M Street, PO Box 26, Neligh, Nebraska 68756. The application must be received by 9:00 AM, on Monday, May 31, 2020. Selected applicants will be interviewed thereafter.

Antelope County does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, gender, national origin, age, disability, or marital status. This position is subject to a veteran’s preference.

LISA PAYNE

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: May 13 & 20, 2020

ZNEZ