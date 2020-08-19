Antelope County COVID -19 cases stands at 22

North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) has been made aware of 17 additional positive COVID-19 cases in the district.

Four cases are in Cherry County, two cases are in Knox County, and 11 cases are in Pierce County.

All cases have been contacted and all close contacts have been identified and asked to quarantine. Residents in these counties should assume that COVID-19 is present in their community and continue to take precautions and follow NCDHD guidance protocol.

NCDHD has reported 50 new COVID-19 cases in the district since last Monday. All district residents are encouraged to social distance, wear a mask in public when social distancing is difficult, continue to wash hands frequently and follow quarantine or isolation instructions if they are given to you.

Case count update as of Monday: 158 Total Cases, 88 Recoveries, and 2 Deaths.

In Antelope County, total cases stands at 22 with 17 recoveries and one death. The other death was recorded in Pierce County.