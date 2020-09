Antelope County Commisssioners Proceedings

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

September 1st, 2020

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda.

Approved minutes of the 8-11-2020 and 8-20-2020 BOC meeting

Correspondence was reviewed.

Road Superintendent Report: Approved purchase of Truck. Approved underground permit and access permit.

Discussed items for purchase and selling by auction. No action.

Approved signing Ten Point Construction Agreement.

Approved Lot split.

Tabled office inventories until next meeting.

Met with GoRail, no action.

Appointed member to Antelope County Visitors Committee.

Approved Antelope Country Club Liquor License.

Approved SDL.

One- and Six- Road Plan hearing approved plan.

Budget Hearing. Approved budget and expenditures.

Approved Preliminary Engineering Services Agreement and Resolution x 2.

Approved Services Agreement & Resolution x 2.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: September 9, 2020

