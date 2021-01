Antelope County Commissioners Proceedings

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

January 5th, 2021

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approve Agenda. Approved minutes of the December 1st and 8th, 2020 Commissioner Meetings & December 29th, 2020 Board of Equalization Meeting. Correspondence was reviewed.

Met in executive session twice for personnel matters.

Road Superintendent Report.

Approved Region 4 interlocal agreement.

Approved bylaws for Extension Board. Released items from inventory.

Zoning Administrator Report. Approved two (2) administrative plats.

Two (2) appointed to Antelope County Airport Authority.

Approved hiring of Weed Superintendent.

Tabled improvement grant.

Quarterly jail inspection completed.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: January 13, 2021

ZNEZ