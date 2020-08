Antelope County Commissioners Proceedings

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

August 20th, 2020

Chairman opened meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda.

Correspondence was reviewed.

Discussion of 2020-2021 budget expenditures and revenues.

Road Superintendent Report. Discussion of proposed TransCanada contract agreement for gravel road improvements. Motion to accept proposed TransCanada Agreement pending Legal Counsels approval.

Budget discussion, no action.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY /s/

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: August 26, 2020

ZNEZ