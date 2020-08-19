ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

Neligh, NE

August 4th, 2020

Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

A complete record of these minutes as well as all resolutions and agreements are on file at the County Clerk’s Office and are open to the public.

Approved two (2) tax roll corrections.

Cemetery Report, and Assessor’s three (3) year Plan was presented.

Meeting adjourned.

CHARLIE HENERY

Chairman

Attest: LISA PAYNE

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: August 12, 2020

