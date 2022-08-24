Annual antique tractor/ horse plowing bee

From humble beginnings to today, the State Antique Tractor & Horse Plowing Bee has drawn people of all ages.

Such will be the case again as the event will mark the 40th annual observance of this three-day spectacular.

Beginning Friday evening, August 26 and continuing through Sunday afternoon, activities for all ages are planned to celebrate agriculture’s rich heritage here in Rae Valley.

Activities get underway Friday around 5 p.m. with a tractor cade which will be arriving from Creston.

Afterwards, there will be an open music jam & barn dance starting at 8 p.m. lasting well into the night.

Saturday activities start with a consignment auction at 9 a.m. while working events will get underway at 11 a.m.