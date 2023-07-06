AMH shows off remodeled rooms at open house Thursday evening

“On Thursday, June 29th, we rolled out the red carpet at Antelope Memorial Hospital to celebrate the open house for our newly remodeled patient rooms/nursing floor and infusion room,” said Diane Brugger, AMH CEO. “Over 100 individuals from area communities attended.”

The $3.7 million project was begun in September 2021 and completed in three phases to allow AMH to continue operating during construction, added Brugger. The 2020 pandemic was a key reason for moving forward with the remodel.

The benefits of the remodel are many. The number of patient beds was decreased to allow for an increase in the size of the remodeled patient rooms and number of private rooms. Each of the remodeled patient rooms has:

• Its own shower and offers more space and easy access to its shower/toilet

• Negative air pressure capabilities, greatly reducing the spread of possible pathogens

• New heating and air conditioning

• Greatly enhanced lighting – that is also adjustable

• Oxygen units with suction and med gas capabilities

• Greater access to electrical resources – in meeting today’s technological needs for patient care (now more monitors, pumps, etc – than in the 1970s)

• All bed mattresses have been replaced – for added comfort.

• Added patient safety: All beds have special safety features with alarms that may be used to alert nursing staff – of a patient sitting up, getting too close to the bed’s edge and/or getting out of bed (without help).

• Other added safety and enhanced flow of services: Patient call lights alert nursing staff (at call light center located at the nursing station) – of each patient’s call while also indicating reason for said call. In addition, the call light system alerts nursing staff when a patient’s IV needs replaced – (if the IV buzzer is not heard).

