Amendments to be made to dog ordinance

The Elgin City Council took a big step forward on the issue of dogs kept inside the city limits.

Meeting Monday night, three weeks after concerns were expressed by approximately 20 persons at the regular monthly meeting, the council instructed City Attorney Luke Henderson to draw up amendments to the dog ordinance on the books.

The main focus of the council’s discussion was (1) dogs running at large; and (2) dogs deemed ‘dangerous.’

Regarding dogs running at large, Sheriff Bob Moore said, when possible, he or a deputy will respond. “If we’re available, we’ll try to get here,” he said. “But, if we don’t see it, we need someone to testify … to fill out a form or no charges (will happen).”

One change to be made is that, instead of contacting the sheriff’s department, the necessary form can be filled out at City Hall.

The biggest change will be an increase in fines for dogs running at large. The ordinance will be changed to $50 for a first offense, $100 for second offense and increasing for each additional offense ($250 to $500) over a two-year period. To read the story in its entirety, turn to this weeks Elgin Review.