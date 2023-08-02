Joey and Brittany Mlnarik of Lincoln are proud parents of twin baby girls, Amelia Leigh Mlnarik and Penelope Marie Mlnarik. They were born June 29th, 2023 at St. Elizabeth hospital in Lincoln.

Amelia was born at 4:40 a.m. and weighed four pounds, eight ounces. Penelope was born at 5:02 a.m. and weighed four pounds, six ounces. Both were 17 3/4 inches long.

After a week stay in the NICU, they were welcomed home by their big brother, Calvin, age four.

Amelia and Penelope’s grandparents are Tom and Sue Mlnarik of Ewing and Dennis and Linda Wagner of Lincoln.

Great Grandparents are Mary Ann Kraus of Denton and Janet Wagner of Bradenton, FL.