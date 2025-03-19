Ainsworth admitted to Niobrara Valley Conference

Make room for one more banner!

The District #18 Board of Education last week learned from Superintendent Mike Brockhaus that the size of the Niobrara Valley Conference (NVC) will be growing by one school.

During the superintendent’s report to the school board, Brockhaus said Ainsworth Public School (APS) will be joining the NVC beginning in the 2025/2026 school year.

For a number of years, APS has sought admission to the conference. However, the votes weren’t there from conference members to approve the application.

That seems to have changed when four schools (Atkinson West Holt, Summerland, Neligh-Oakdale and Elkhorn Valley) withdrew from the NVC to form a new conference for the 2024/2025 school year.

Ainsworth will be the farthest west school in the conference. Other NVC conference members, in addition to Elgin Public-Pope John, who compete in sports are O’Neill St. Mary’s, Boyd County, Niobrara-Verdigre, Santee, Chambers/Wheeler Central, Stuart and North Central.

….see more at this week’s Elgin Review.