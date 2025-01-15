Adelaide (Thiele) Hamm, 98

Adelaide Louise (Thiele) Hamm, 98, of Benton, died on January 8, 2025. She was born on September 17, 1926, in Clearwater, Nebraska to the late Carl J. and Rose (Funk) Thiele.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Walter Wm. (Bill) Hamm, ten siblings: Augie Thiele, Teresa Parks, Vincent Thiele, Lillian Brannum, Chuck Thiele, Louie Thiele, Mae Thramer, Geraldine Koehler, Cecilia Payne, Clement Thiele, one stepson; Charles Hamm.

Lou worked in accounting at Union National Bank until her retirement. After a short retirement, she went to work for Duke Properties (Mike & Stephanie Duke) helping take care of their many properties. She loved volunteering and helping care for many people. She also volunteered for several years at Saline Memorial Hospital in the mammography department.

Lou was also very dedicated to Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.

Survivors include: her sister; Margaret (Thiele) Niehaus Fiser, daughter; Carol Oram (Jack), son; Teddy Niehaus, stepson; Jeff Hamm (Barbara), stepdaughters; Julia Rejer (Randy), Katy Kaylor (Mike), grandsons; Dustin Hamm (Laura), Forster Hamm, grandniece; Beth Anne Gucwa (Jason), grandnephew; Brian Rejer (Alaina), also a large number of nieces and nephews.

Rosary will be held 10:15 A.M., Thursday, January 16, 2025, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, January 16, 2025, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Little Rock, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory, Adelaide “Lou” Hamm, to Our Lady of Fatima Church School, 818 West Cross, Benton, Arkansas 72015.