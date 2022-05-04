Achievements celebrated, awarded handed out and honorary chapter degrees presented

The 55th Annual Elgin FFA Banquet was held Friday night at the EPS gymnasium.

Those attending were treated to a potluck dinner and listened to a thunderstorm bring much needed rain to the area. The dinner was prepared by FFA parents along with Dean’s Market here in Elgin.

This year’s FFA chapter consisted of more than 40 members ranging from seniors down to eighth graders.

Three honorary chapter degrees were presented by Emily Mlnarik to accept the degrees were Julie Mlnarik, Rita Heithoff and Sister Patricia Hoffman.

Discovery degrees were presented to eighth grade students Kyndal Busteed, Kayton Zwingman, Trey Rittscher and Jarek Erickson. For the complete story turn to this week’s Elgin Review.