Academic excellence celebrated at EPS Awards night

Lynell Morgan
Elgin Public Schools held their end of the year awards night on Tuesday, May 4.
Earning awards for academic achievements during the year were:
Art
Art II-Riley Vitamvas
Art I-Theanna Dunn
JH Art-Callie Heithoff
Outstanding Yearbook Student-Theanna Dunn
Letter Winners-Theanna Dunn, Riley Vitamvas, Jessica Getzfred, Corbin Kinney and Isabella Smidt
Music
Outstanding Senior High Musician – Austin Good
Outstanding Junior High Musician – Sara Bode
National School Choral Award – Jackson Wemhoff
John Philip Sousa Award – Colton Wright
Spanish
Outstanding Spanish III Students – Joey Getzfred and Jordan Lindgren
Outstanding Spanish II Student – William Heilhecker
Outstanding Spanish I Student – Jack Wemhoff  For a complete list of all the awards and the winners, turn to this weeks Elgin Review.