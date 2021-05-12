Academic excellence celebrated at EPS Awards night

Elgin Public Schools held their end of the year awards night on Tuesday, May 4.

Earning awards for academic achievements during the year were:

Art

Art II-Riley Vitamvas

Art I-Theanna Dunn

JH Art-Callie Heithoff

Outstanding Yearbook Student-Theanna Dunn

Letter Winners-Theanna Dunn, Riley Vitamvas, Jessica Getzfred, Corbin Kinney and Isabella Smidt

Music

Outstanding Senior High Musician – Austin Good

Outstanding Junior High Musician – Sara Bode

National School Choral Award – Jackson Wemhoff

John Philip Sousa Award – Colton Wright

Spanish

Outstanding Spanish III Students – Joey Getzfred and Jordan Lindgren

Outstanding Spanish II Student – William Heilhecker

Outstanding Spanish I Student – Jack Wemhoff For a complete list of all the awards and the winners, turn to this weeks Elgin Review.