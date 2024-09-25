A time to say ‘thanks’ for wonderful care

Editor’s note- Boone County Health Center shared a letter they recently received from former Elgin resident Sara Getzfred.

Boone County Health Center (BCHC) recently received a touching message of appreciation from Sara (Getzfred) Morris, a Registered Nurse and Director of Emergency Services at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln. Sara expressed her deep gratitude for the exceptional care provided to her parents, particularly by Dr. Travis, Tammy Bode, and Maria Kinney.

Sara shared her sincere appreciation for Dr. Travis, reflecting on the significant impact he had on her family’s lives, especially during the recent passing of her father. “From the bottom of my heart, I am so thankful that Dr. Travis has been a part of my parents’ lives,” Sara wrote. She was moved by the fact that Dr. Travis, despite his busy schedule, took the time to attend her father’s wake. “Even two days later, my mom was still saying, ‘Wasn’t it so nice of Dr. Travis to come?’”

