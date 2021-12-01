97th Thanksgiving Bazaar dishes up 1,005 meals

St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin held another successful Thanksgiving Day Bazaar/Dinner last Thursday, November 25.

Altogether, parishioners served 1,005 carry-out meals during the day. To create that many meals, 48 turkeys were prepared in advance. And, as has been the case in recent years, servers ran out of parts of the meal by the time serving came to an end. This year is was sauerkraut with rib meat and cranberries.

The 98th annual bazaar will beheld on November 24, 2022.

Jodine Meis was the winner of the St. Boniface Quilters quilt raffle.