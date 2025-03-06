Crusaders earn 5th place at NVC

The Crusaders placed 5th in team sweepstakes Monday at the NVC Speech Tournament held at Wheeler Central High School.

Olivia Klein is the conference champion in informative speaking.

Earlier competition

The Pope John Speech Team headed out to Lutheran High Northeast on Friday to compete in their third meet of the season. The Crusaders placed 6th in team sweepstakes, bringing home some hardware in the process.

Aiden Klein and Brooke Kinney earned the 6th place medal with their duet. Reese Stuhr also brought home the 6th place medal with her oral interpretation of serious prose. Coming home with fifth place in program of oral interpretation (POI) was Jovie Borer, while the oral interpretation of drama (OID) group of Aiden Klein, Camry Kittelson, Tessa Barlow, Brooke Kinney and Matthew Kerkman placed fourth.

