Virginia Kathleen Foss, 91

Mass of Christian Burial for Virginia Kathleen Foss will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, February 9, 2023, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg, NE with Fr. Joseph Sund and Deacon John Starman officiating.

Inurnment will be at a later date, at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Petersburg, NE.

Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the church, with a 7:00 p.m. wake service.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin, NE is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Virginia Kathleen Foss, daughter of Anton Francis and Susan (Goetzinger) Koch, was born on March 24, 1931, in Boone County, NE. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville and attended elementary at St. John Berchman School in Raeville. Her family moved in 1943 to Petersburg, NE where she attended high school at St. John the Baptist School, graduating with the class of 1950. Virginia clerked at Andre’s Store from 1945 – 1951.

On January 9, 1951, Virginia was united in marriage to Richard Joseph Foss at St. John the Baptist Church. The two made their home in Petersburg and were blessed with eight children. Virginia was a homemaker, raising eight children. In 1979 she started working in the Petersburg Public School cafeteria until her retirement.

Virginia was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, St. John’s Christian Mothers, Petersburg American Legion Auxiliary #334 for over 50 years, and served on the election board. She also volunteered her time working the blood mobile. Virginia enjoyed being outside in her garden or inside quilting, embroidering, and doing needle work. Virginia was well known for being an excellent seamstress and a wonderful cook. Virginia cherished the memories of nights out dancing or going on fishing trips with her husband. Her family was very important, and she loved having them all together.

Virginia is survived by her eight children: Kathleen (Dale) Buelt of Elgin; Evelyn (Joe) Petsche of Petersburg; Beverly (Mark) Seier of Newman Grove; Jean (Tom) Molt of Albion; Virginia (Jim) Getzfred of Albion; Richard Foss of Monroe, MI; Robert Foss of Petersburg; Thomas (Christi) Foss of Vinton, VA; 18 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Marie Powers of Omaha, NE; Marilyn Koch of Spokane, WA; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Richard Foss; grandson: David Foss; parents: Tony and Susie Koch; brothers: Corky (Ida) Koch and Gail Koch; parents-in-law: Paul and Frances Foss; sisters-in-law: Frances Hanson and Anna (Duane) Thiem; brothers-in-law: Jim (Shirley) Foss, Paul (Ruth) Foss, and Dave Powers.