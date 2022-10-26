Wolves bounce EPPJ from state playoffs

TAYLOR — Twenty-four unanswered points in the third quarter proved too much for the Wolfpack to overcome Thursday night as Twin Loup defeated EPPJ 66 to 26 in the opening round of the Class D2 State Football Playoffs.

The Wolves amassed 513 total yards of offense, scoring nine touchdowns against the Wolfpack defense. Those numbers were the highest allowed by EPPJ during the season. The Wolves dominated the second half, outscoring the Wolfpack 36 to 12 to secure the victory and advance to the next round of the playoffs.

The second half was in stark contrast to the first half where each team took the other’s best shot.

After the teams traded touchdowns early in the opening quarter, the Wolves scored the next two touchdowns. Slate Micheel capped a long drive with a five-yard touchdown run. Then, midway through the second quarter, Quincy Ryker fielded a Wolfpack punt on his own 33-yard line and raced 47 yards to score to give the Wolves a 22 to 8 lead. For the complete story, turn to this week’s Elgin Review.