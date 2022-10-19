Proceedings-District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

EPS Distance Learning Room

October 12, 2022 7:30 PM

President Lisa Welding called the regular school board meeting to order at 7:30 p.m. Board members present were Eric Beckman, Steve Busteed, Ron Bode, Todd Heithoff, Luke Hinkle and Lisa Welding. Also present was Principal Greg Wemhoff and Supt. Mike Brockhaus.

President Welding led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Welding reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07. Posting was done on the High School building window and post office bulletin board.

Luke Hinkle motioned and Steve Busteed second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5- Minutes of Regular Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report, #8- Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 6-0.

Appeara, Maintenance, $302.56; B.E. Publishing, Instru Expense, $462.00; Beckman Lumber, Instru Expense, $240.00; Bomgaars, Maintenance, $210.22; COR Therapeutic, Title IV Expense, $2,400.00; Dakota Potters, Instru Expense, $348.85; Dana F. Cole & Company, Business Expense, $8,560.00; Dean’s Market, Board Expense, $112.80, Instru Expense, $237.45, Instru Expense, $52.06; D&L Towing and Recovery, Transportation, $762.50; ESU #8, SpEd Expense, $43,769.80, Instru Expense, $8.00; Eakes, Maintenance, $758.95; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $279.18, Transportation, $61.96, Instru Expense, $55.96; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $1,660.41; Elgin Pharmacy, Instru Expense, $3.31; Elgin Review, Board Expense, $585.64, Business Expense, $1,048.00, Business Expense, $102.10; Elite Office Products, Instru Expense, $198.35, Business Expense, $125.33; Esau, Duane, Transportation, $26.60; Floor Maintenance & Supply, Maintenance, $96.42; Hometown Station, Transportation, $2,689.55; Huskerland Prep, Instru Expense, $46.00; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $1,257.34; Iburg, Sherri, SpEd Expense, $210.00; JW Pepper, Instru Expense, $39.60; Kayton International, Maintenance, $2,500.00; KSB School Law, Admin Expense, $700.00; K&T Central Plains Plumbing, Maintenance, $118.45; Lightspeed Systems, Instru Expense, $936.00; MSM Enterprises, SpEd Expense, $182.27; NASB, Admin Expense, $364.00; Region 3 NENSSA, Admin Expense, $25.00; NCSA NSASSP, Admin Expense, $20.00; Overland Rehab, SpEd Expense, $438.66, SpEd Expense, $510.61; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $105.00; Precision Repair, Transportation, $1,213.01; Sapp Bros., Maintenance, $15.02; Schindler, Teresa, Transportation, $5.00; Sector Now, Instru Expense, $1,679.00; School Specialty, Instru Expense, $9.35; Teacher Innovations, Instru Expense, $108.00; Textbook Warehouse, Instru Expense, $462.00; TMS, Business Expense, $66.00; Truck Center Companies, Transportation, $922.37; Veik, Meghan, SpEd Expense, $78.00; US Bank, $1,370.91; Verizon Business, Business Expense, $84.46; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $265.23; WageWorks, Instru Expense, $149.75; Wells Fargo, Title IIA Expense, $106.50

Total Board Bills: $79,145.53

Payroll: $250,160.02

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $329,305.55

President Welding opened the hearing at 7:37 p.m. for the Acceptable Use and Internet Safety Policy for the Computer/Internet Network #606.06. Board members reviewed the policy. There being no further comments, the hearing was closed at 7:43 p.m.

President Welding recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

In committee reports, Americanism Committee met and gave an update that they will have their public hearing in March.

In the principal’s report, Mr. Wemhoff shared school activities and the upcoming calendar. He also reported on the multicultural vocation.

In the supt. report, Mr. Brockhaus reported that he would be sending out the Supt. evaluation form via email tomorrow morning. He also gave an update on the bus situation; we are waiting on parts and a window replacement.

Steve Busteed motioned, Eric Beckman second to approve the Elgin Education Association as the bargaining unit for the 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 negotiations. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Ron Bode motioned, Todd Heithoff second to approve the Wolfpack sports coop for 2023-2024 school years. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

In discussion items, the option enrollment criteria was discussed.

The next regular board meeting will be on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 6:30 PM at the EPS Distance Learning Room.

Motion to adjourn the meeting was made by Busteed and second by Hinkle. Vote 6-0, motion carried, and the meeting adjourned at 8:08 p.m.

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Jessica Niewohner, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: October 19, 2022

ZNEZ