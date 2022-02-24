OMAHA — Wolfpack wrestler Carter Beckman’s second trip to the State Wrestling Tournament came up short of expectations.

Beckman, who missed two days of practice due to illness prior to leaving for Omaha, came up short of medaling and saw his season come to an end Friday night in consolation round #3. He ended the season with a 31-8 record.

“I didn’t have my best tournament,” Beckman said about the state meet. “It was kind of a struggle, I had my opportunities.” He missed school due to illness in the days leading up to the tournament.

Beckman's first round match in Omaha was Thursday afternoon with a four to zero victory over Mason Toner of Perkins County. Two takedowns in the second period were all the EPPJ wrestler would need to advance to the quarter-finals.