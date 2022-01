ELGIN — Nine of the 11 Wolfpack players who suited up Thursday night found their way into the scorer’s book in an 86 to 38 victory over Plainview.

On a night when Elgin Public-Pope John could have easily eclipsed the 100-point mark, Coach Michael Becker’s team put together some gawdy offensive numbers.

They connected on 35 of 48 field goal attempts (two and three-point attempts) and were a strong 11 of 17 from the free throw line. To read the full story turn to this week’s Elgin Review.