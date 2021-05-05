FFA achievements

ELGIN — The Elgin FFA Chapter has had numerous state officers during more than 50 years of educating students about agriculture.

On Friday night, the chapter’s most recent state officer, 2018-19 State FFA Vice President Marie Meis, challenged chapter members to leverage their experiences in FFA to make themselves better.

In doing so, she cited a number of times when she challenged herself to step out of her comfort zone to better herself.

“There are times in life where we get asked, if we’re willing to step outside of our comfort zone, and sometimes it’s really important that you say yes,” she told FFA members. “While there are some times where you just can’t add another thing to your schedule, or it doesn’t really line up with your priorities, there are still a lot of occasions where it’s important for us to say yes.”

She said the times when you say ‘yes,’ will help you to understand what you do and don’t like, pushing and pulling each to grow.

“So what can you say yes to?”

After sharing a number of experiences that took her out of her comfort zone, Miss Meis pointed out how one can’t grow inside their comfort zone. “It takes new experiences and things around us to grow and be stretched.” For the complete story turn to the latest edition of the Elgin Review.