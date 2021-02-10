St. Mary’s second half surge tops Wolfpack

SPENCER — For two quarters, Elgin Public-Pope John held their own against top-seed O’Neill St. Mary’s, but in the second half the Cardinals pulled away for a 62 to 47 victory.

The Wolfpack entered the semi-finals playing some of their best basketball of the season. But on this day, the Cardinals were just better.

Cards’ Aidan Hedstrom and Blake Benson combined for 44 of the team’s 62 points. Both juniors, Hedstrom had a game-high 26 points and Benson added 18.

The Wolfpack stayed close in the first half due to the strong play of freshman Blake Henn. Coming off the bench, Henn made three of eight field goal attempts and all seven of his free throws. In this game the Wolfpack connected on 11 of 12 free throws, their best effort of the season. To read all about the game turn to this weeks edition of the Elgin Review.