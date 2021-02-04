Wolfpack wrestlers show promise at Girls State Wrestling Tournament

YORK — EPPJ’s ‘terrific trio’ of girl wrestlers were among nearly 180 girls who competed Friday and Saturday at the Nebraska Girls State Wrestling Tournament.

Held at York High School, the number of girls competing were up more than sixty from the inaugural tournament held one year ago.

Kadance Dworak, wrestling at 142 pounds, recorded the school’s first victory in a contested match at the tournament. Competing in consolation round #2, Dworak used her strength and agility to defeat Ellison Ahrens of Pender five to zero. That would be Dworak’s only victory on the mat as she lost her consolation round #3 match to finish the season 10-10.

Kali Dworak and Isabella Smidt advanced to wrestle on Saturday. After receiving two forfeits, Dworak her last match Friday night to Brisa Figueroa of West Point Beemer. To find out the full details about the Wolfpack team members competing in the Nebraska Girls State Wrestling Tournament turn to this weeks editon of the Elgin Review.