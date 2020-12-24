ELGIN — Fourteen teams competed Saturday at the Elgin Public-Pope John Invite held at the St. Boniface gymnasium.

For the Wolfpack, Isabella Smidt won all three of her matches to place first in the 152-pound girls division. Carter Beckman placed second, recording three pins, in the 113-pound division. Others placing were Kadance Dworak, third at 152 F; and Kali Dworak, third at 113 F.

Twin River won the team title with 132 points followed by Plainview 126, Twin Loup 123, Palmer 95, Hartington CC 68, Central Valley 62, GACC 61, Kenesaw 54, Pender 47, NE Christian 35, Weeping Water 33.5, Fullerton 28, EPPJ 23 and Riverside 0. Turn to this weeks Review to get the full details on the wrestling action.