2024 Vetch Days dates announced

It’s a date everyone circles on their calendars so get your markers out!

Elgin’s very own celebration – Vetch Days – will again be held this year.

Meeting Monday night, the Elgin Chamber/Community Club set the dates for the celebration. It will be held Monday through Wednesday, June 10-12.

The announcement of the dates coincided with approval of a contract with River City Carnival based in St. Paul, Nebraska. The carnival was last here two years ago. There will be more rides than the last time they were here. Altogether, the contract calls for eight rides plus food and games.