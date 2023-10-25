2023 Halloween activities start on Saturday at county museum

A wide array of Halloween activities are on tap for the coming days.

Beginning Saturday at noon and going to 3 p.m., the Antelope County Museum (410 L Street in Neligh) will offer a program for all ages, especially kids! There will be ghost stories, fun games and surprise guests. Also, the museum will be serving attendees hot dogs, chips, popcorn, ice cream, dessert and drink at no charge! Sponsors for the event are Dean’s Market of Elgin, Thrivent Financial, Thriftway Market and Bomgaars.

UPDATE: The following library activities have been postponed to Sunday, November 5th due to weather. The Elgin Public Library annual hayride will be held on Sunday, Oct. 29, beginning at 2 p.m. in front of the building.

Rides will be given every half hour until 4 p.m. At least one parent must accompany their child under the age of 6. S’mores will be served after the hayride.

For more events in Elgin, Bartlett, and Petersburg, see the story in this week’s Elgin Review.