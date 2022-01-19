20211 was a year of weather extremes in Elgin

The year 2021 was full of unexpected trials and tribulations whether it was covid-19, cancelled events, and still more. One of most challenging parts of 2021 was dealing with the ever-changing Nebraska weather here in Elgin.

Starting off the year in January 2021, temperatures in Elgin had a wide range with its high being 58 degrees and the low being -1 degrees. Students of Pope John and community members bared the cold temperatures on January 29th, with the low being 20 degrees, for the March for Life, where they marched 4 miles from Raeville to Petersburg. Throughout the month, there were spurts of precipitation. But the most surprising of all was that 16 of the 31 days in January, usually a cold month, had highs above freezing temperatures.

February 2021 had even more of a disparity between temperatures. The high for February was 57 degrees, and the low was -33 degrees. For 12 days straight, the low temperatures were all in the negatives, including the month’s lowest temperature, and the high only reached 11 degrees during that period of time.

Elgin went without precipitation for almost a month from February 12th to March 10th. Temperatures started to rise as the high for March was 76 degrees and its low temperature being 21 degrees.

April 2021 had a big gap between its high and low temperatures as well. The high for April was 84 degrees and its lowest temperature was 21 degrees. Throughout the month, there was some precipitation.

The month of May in 2021 again had a wide range between its temperatures as the high was 89 degrees and the low was 31 degrees. May stayed pretty moist with almost a third of the days in the month having precipitation. To read the full story turn to this weeks edition of the Elgin Review.