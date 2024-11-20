‘100 years in the making’

By: Jane Schuchardt

Editor’s Note: This continues a series of monthly articles celebrating pride in our town and its surroundings shown through the experience of residents and organizations.

Faith. Family. Friends. Fellowship. Oh, yes, and food, delectable food. That’s what’s been on the menu of Elgin’s St. Boniface Catholic Church Thanksgiving Bazaar for a century.

Betty Getzfred, president of the church’s Altar Society (women’s group), called the bazaar a major fundraiser for the parish and Catholic school in Elgin. More importantly, it has stood the test of time because it’s ‘Gratitude in Action’, she said, a community event for people of all faith traditions to come together and be thankful for what we have.

Wanting a historical spin, Getzfred, who’s been involved 47 years and still called herself a newbie, asked if she could invite a friend or two for the interview. Eight showed up to share stories of joy, changes, and challenges experienced preparing a Thanksgiving meal for hundreds of people. In total, the group of nine has been involved almost 550 years.

Gathering in the former St. Boniface convent building south of the church, the group was bursting with memories. Red Eischeid focused on hogs that get transformed from on-the-hoof to delectable sausage patties and rings using the church’s ‘secret’ spice recipe.

….See more at this week’s The Elgin Review