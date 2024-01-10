Wrestlers Shine At Summerland

SUMMERLAND — Competing in their second tournament in two days, the Wolfpack wrestling team came home with three medals from the Summerland Invite Saturday.

Landyn Veik and Samuel Hemenway each placed third in their respective weight classes. Joining them with a medal was Grady Drueke who placed fourth.

The tournament featured some of the best wrestlers in the area. Results were:

126 — Grady Drueke (6-8) Quarterfinal – Grady Drueke (Elgin Public/Pope John) won by fall over Liam Paeper (Pender) 20-10 (Fall 0:59); Semifinal – Austin Mendoza (Summerland) 14-8 won by fall over Drueke (Fall 3:20); Cons. Semi – Drueke won by decision over Lane Fischer (Wakefield) 5-12 (Dec 5-0); 3rd Place Match – Stratton Sellin (Winside) 16-10 won by fall over Drueke (Fall 1:32). Drueke’s record is now 6-8.

138 — Champ. Round 1 – Trevor Carraher (Riverside) 19-5 won by fall over Isaac Hemenway (Elgin Public/Pope John) 2-7 (Fall 0:31); Cons. Round 2 – Cooper Behmer (Winside) 24-8 won by fall over Hemenway (Fall 0:59). Hemenway’s record is now 2-7.

144 — Champ. Round 1 – Jack Barlow won by fall over Kade McWhorter (Wakefield) 2-13 (Fall 0:20); Quarterfinal – Walker Ott (Wisner-Pilger) 22-3 won by fall over Barlow (Fall 2:28); Cons. Round 2 – Barlow won by fall over Gavin Kallhoff (Elgin Public/Pope John) 0-6 (Fall 2:58); Cons. Round 3 – Owen Larsen (Pender) 21-10 won by fall over Barlow (Fall 4:12). Barlow’s record is now 5-9.

144 — Champ. Round 1 – Carter Jasnoch (Ravenna) 20-6 won by fall over Gavin Kallhoff (Fall 0:51); Cons. Round 2 – Jack Barlow (Elgin Public/Pope John) 5-9 won by fall over Kallhoff (Fall 2:58). Kallhoff’s record is now 0-6.

150 — Quarterfinal – Landyn Veik (Elgin Public/Pope John) won by decision over Ben Oligmueller (Guardian Angels Central Catholic) 11-9 (Dec 4-0); Semifinal – Morgan Treffer (Ravenna) 25-3 won by fall over Veik (Fall 3:48); Cons. Semi – Veik won in tie breaker – 1 over Logan Kester (Summerland) 14-8 (TB-1 4-1); 3rd Place Match – Veik won by decision over Domingo Centino (Wakefield) 8-7 (Dec 6-0). Veik’s record is now 10-3.

175 — Quarterfinal – Jordan Timmerman (Guardian Angels Central Catholic) 21-4 won by fall over Justice Blecher (Elgin Public/Pope John) (Fall 0:36); Cons. Round 1 – Blecher won by fall over Logan Timm (Pender) 5-16 (Fall 2:08); Cons. Semi – Patrick Bursaw (Ravenna) 16-15 won by fall over Blecher (Fall 0:49). Blecher’s record is now 3-8.

190 — Quarterfinal – Samuel Hemenway (Elgin Public/Pope John) won by fall over Daymion Cacy (Ravenna) 3-13 (Fall 1:17); Semifinal – Adrian Curiel (South Sioux City) 25-7 won by fall over Hemenway (Fall 1:49); Cons. Semi – Hemenway won by fall over Luke Hagedorn (Guardian Angels Central Catholic) 14-9 (Fall 2:08); 3rd Place Match – Hemenway won by fall over Kaddo Schrunk (Pender) 22-8 (Fall 1:30). Hemenway’s record is now 12-3.