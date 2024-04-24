Certificate of Organization: JW Auctions, LLC

CERTIFICATE OF
ORGANIZATION
OF
JW AUCTIONS, LLC
ARTICLE 1
Name
The name of this limited liability company is:
JW Auctions, LLC (the “Company”).
ARTICLE II
Designated Office Address
The Company’s designated office address in Nebraska is 49123 Highway 91, Ericson, NE 68637.
ARTICLE III
Agent For Service
3.1 Office. The office and mailing address of the initial agent for service is 49123 Highway 91, Ericson, NE 68637.
3.2 Agent. The name of the initial agent for service of the Company at this address is Sydney McKay.
The undersigned being the Organizer of the Company, hereby adopts and signs the foregoing Certificate of Organization for the purposes of forming the Company under the Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability Company Act.
Dated this 9 day of April, 2024
Sydney McKay
Organizer
PUBLISH: April 17, 24 & May 1, 2024
ZNEZ