Wolfpack athletes bring home medals

Five bring home ‘gold’ from H/LHF quadrangular

Competing in a quadrangular last week, the Wolfpack track team brought home a slew of medals. The event was at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family. In addition to the host school and EPPJ, other schools competing were Clarkson/Leigh and Aquinas Catholic. Among the Wolfpack athletes to win events were:

*Kayton Zwingman- 100 meter dash and 300 meter hurdles

*Blake Henn- shot put

*Dylan Kolm- 400 meter dash

*Landyn Veik- 1600 meter dash

Dylan Lueking- discus

EPPJ won the boys team competition at 164 points

Kallhoff leads EPPJ at Scotus Invite

Competing against bigger schools, EPPJ’s golf team did their best Thursday. Golfers from 20 different schools competed in the 18 hole tournament. EPPJ finished with a team score of 428. For the Wolfpack, Karson Kallhoff shot a (44-47) 91 to lead the way. Also breaking 100 was Kellan Hoefer with a (46-50) 96.

EPPJ trackers show skills at St. Mary’s

Blake Henn won shot put with a toss of 46’4.5″ and Dylan Lueking came in second with toss of 40′. Lueking also medaled in the 200 meter dash and discus. Senior Myles Kittleson medaled in both the 100 and 200 meter dash events and the long jump. Landyn Veik medaled in both the 800 and 1600 meter run and was part of the medal winning 1600 and 3200 meter relay teams.

On the girls side, multiple medal winners included Samantha Stuhr in the 3200 meter run and 3200 meter relay, Mady Kurpgeweit in the high jump and 400 meter relay. Gemma Miller in the shot put and discus. Multiple medal winners also included Kayton Zwingman, Camry Kittleson and Kaitey Schumacher as part of the 400 and 1600 meter relay teams.